“He’s got a warrior mentality.” Fairmont Senior’s Hamilton strives for success

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Kolbie Hamilton is a two-time wrestling state tournament qualifier. Last season he finished as state runner up but this season he wants to leave Huntington as a champion.

He’s off to a great season.

Hamilton posts a 21-0 record after he pinned George Washington’s Saige Walls in 3:44 last weekend at the Winner’s Choice Tournament.

The junior goes into every match wanting to win in any way possible, but a pin is always ideal.

Hamilton had Walls right where he wanted him for the pin.

“To get into that position, I was wrestling slow and trying to time them up, I timed him up and when I got him on his back I clamped down and I started thinking if I squeeze tighter he’s going to be done,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton defeats GW’s Walls at Winner’s Choice

But when is the right time to go for the pin? Hamilton said you just feel it.



“You kind of feel it. Once you wrestle someone, you feel when they start to give up and start to give up their back and once you feel that you just have to clamp down and take it,” Hamilton said.

Fairmont Senior wrestling first-year head coach Michael Fortier is impressed with what he’s seen from Hamilton so far this season.



“He’s got a warrior mentality. He’s going to wrestle regardless of how he feels and he’s going to give it his best. I feel like that finals match at the winners choice he hit another level and he really just got after it and it’s just fun to watch,” Fortier said.

The Polar Bears get back on the mat next week.