“He’s only getting much, much better.” Dye sees improvement from Philippi’s David Shriver

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – David Shriver grew up going to Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball games.

The Philippi native is in his third season with the Battlers now, and his head coach Stephen Dye is seeing big improvements out of him.

“He’s a good player, and I think he’s only getting much, much better,” said Dye following AB’s loss to Fairmont State on Monday. “This year, I think I’ve seen more work ethic from Dave Shriver than I have the past year, especially, and even from when he was a freshman on the outside looking in. He’s committed. And I think he’s only going to see more rewards because of his commitment to his personal game and to the team.”

Shriver is averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

He’s also leading the team with 20 made 3-pointers, and is shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range.

Dye says, though, that Shriver’s biggest area of improvement has been in his rebounding.

Dye knows what playing for the Battlers is like, and spoke with reporters Monday about knowing Shriver watched him play college ball.

