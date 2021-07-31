Higginbotham wraps up three-day run at U.S. Kids World Championship; one of just two West Virginians in tourney field

PINEHURST, NC – Harrison County’s Carson Higginbotham finished up his third and final round at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship on Saturday.

Higginbotham entered the day in 24th place in his Boys 12 year-old age group, which featured nearly 160 golfers.

The 12-year-old from Clarksburg, still battling some of the lingering effects of a broken wrist earlier this year, shot a 79 on Saturday to finish in a tie for 39th place in his age group.

He shot a 203 (+14) across the three-day tournament.

Higginbotham was one of just two West Virginians golfing amongst the more than 1,000 youth golfers from around the country and world in Pinehurst over the past few days.

Kids from all over the U.S., and from countries such as Canada, Mexico, Spain and Uruguay were in the tournament field.

In Higginbotham’s age group, there were 158 registered golfers from nearly every U.S. state, and countries like Japan, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and Argentina.