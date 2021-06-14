High school baseball and softball postseason continues in regional round this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Postseason play for remaining high school baseball and softball teams continue this week across the Mountain State.

A total of nine local teams from our region will compete over the coming days for the chance to punch their tickets to the state tournament.

Five of those local teams will have home-field advantage during the regional round, meaning they will start their best-of-three game series with a home game. It also means Game 3 of their series, if necessary, will be played at their home ballpark.

For the other four teams, they will have to win at least one game away from home in order to reach the state tournament next week.

Morgantown and Bridgeport’s baseball teams will battle head-to-head, beginning on Monday at 5:30 at Mylan Park. The Indians have captured six-consecutive state baseball titles, though they all came in Double-A.

Philip Barbour’s baseball team begins the regional round at home against Herbert Hoover on Monday at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, North Marion will travel to Frankfort for the first game of its regional series. The Huskies return home on Tuesday to host the Falcons in Game 2, starting at 5 p.m.

South Harrison’s baseball team, which has advanced to the regional round for the first time since 2016, will play Game 1 of its regional round in Moorefield before hosting the Yellow Jackets at home on Tuesday.

In the softball playoffs, three of the four local teams that are still playing have home-field advantage.

University will host John Marshall at 5 p.m. on Monday at Mylan Park to begin that series.

Ritchie County is back in the regional round, and the Lady Rebels will host Madonna. That series isn’t scheduled to begin until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Clay-Battelle, meanwhile, begins its regional round series at home on Monday against Petersburg. The Cee Bees are looking to get back to the state tournament for the second consecutive tournament, after qualifying in 2019.

The Lincoln cougars must travel to Herbert Hoover to start this round of the postseason, but will return home on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.