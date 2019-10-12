Doddridge Co. @ Gilmer Co. highlights Week 7, 2019

Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 7, 2019

Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 7, 2019

Mountain Ridge (MD) @ University highlights Week 7, 2019

Bridgeport (OH) @ Trinity highlights Week 7, 2019

Philip Barbour @ East Fairmont highlights Week 7, 2019

Doddridge Co. @ Gilmer Co. highlights Week 7, 2019

Fairmont Senior @ Weir highlights Week 7, 2019

Preston @ Bridgeport highlights Week 7, 2019

Lewis Co. @ Buckhannon-Upshur highlights Week 7, 2019

Ritchie Co. @ South Harrison highlights Week 7, 2019

Coverage of the Week Winner: Avery Chapman Week 6

Catch of the Week Winner: Kenny Robinson Week 6

Pendleton Co. @ Tucker Co. Highlights Week 6, 2019

