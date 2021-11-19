HS Football Playoffs Quarterfinals: (16) Fairmont Senior – 33, (8) Robert C. Byrd – 28

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The underdog seed, Fairmont Senior got an early lead against Robert C. Byrd. Byrd outscored Senior in the second half, and a late touchdown gave the Eagles the lead with only minutes left in the game, but Fairmont Senior’s Polarbears responded with their own touchdown in the final minutes of the game. Fairmont Senior secures its spot in next week’s semifinals with an upset win against RBC.

