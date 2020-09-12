HS Football Week 2 Highlights: Tyler Cons. – 34, South Harrison – 6

High School Football Highlights

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Highlights

Tyler Con. vs South Harrison - Week 2

Pocahontas Co. vs Tucker Co. - Week 2

Grafton vs St. Marys - Week 2

Preston vs John Marshall - Week 2

Best thing we saw - Week 2

Bucc. Upshur vs Phillip Barbour - Week 2

Gilmer Co. vs Wirt Co. - Week 2

Webster Co. vs Tygarts Valley - Week 2

RCB vs East Fairmont - Week 2

Lewis Co. vs Elkins - Week 2

Bridgeport vs Liberty - Week 2

Fairmont Sr vs North Marion - Week 2

Big third quarter leads Yellow Jackets over Bulldogs

Doddridge Co. falls to Wheeling Central in A State Championship

Destination WV

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories