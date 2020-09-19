Skip to content
HS Football Week 3 Highlights: Lewis Co. – 29, Ripley – 13
High School Football Highlights
by:
Leah Schoolcraft
Posted:
Sep 18, 2020 / 11:53 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2020 / 11:53 PM EDT
High School Football Highlights
Ripley vs Lewis County - Week 3
Video
Tucker County vs Moorefield - Week 3
Video
Catch of the Week - Week 3
Video
Coverage of the Week - Week 3
Video
Grafton vs South Harrison - Week 3
Video
SportsZone Interview with Chris Simpson
Video
RCB vs Preston - Week 3
Video
Doddridge County vs Lincoln County - Week 3
Video
Liberty vs Phillip Barbour - Week 3
Video
East Fairmont vs Braxton County - Week 3
Video
Richie County vs St Marys - Week 3
Video
Nicholas County vs Lincoln - Week 3
Video
Elkins vs North Marion - Week 3
Video
Tyler Con. vs South Harrison - Week 2
Video
