HS Football Week 6 Highlights: Elkins – 39 vs Tygarts Valley – 34

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – It was the first ever meeting between Elkins and Tygarts Valley on Friday night. It was a hard fought battle throughout the game but Elkins scored 16 straight points to end the first half and the Tigers took home the 39-34 victory.

In the first meeting between these two teams, 12 News talked to both Elkins’ head coach, Evan Hott, and Tygarts Valley head coach, Rodney Bright, about the game that made history Friday night.

“Its a big game, you know, the kids are all tight. It’s shame its under the circumstances that it is, that their cant be more fans but. Like I say the boys are blessed again another Friday night to go play. And with both the county will be proud, not only for this being such a big game tonight. Both teams are ranked in the state. Play off contentions, you know it ought to be a good game,” Hott said.



“There is a lot of familiar faces , there’s a lot of guys that have family members that will be playing against tonight. So, I think a lot of bragging rights are on the line for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Like I said these kids play middle school, they’re familiar with one another,” Bright said.