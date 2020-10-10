HS Football Week 6 Highlights: Fairmont Senior – 27 vs Spring Valley – 18

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Class Triple-A No. 2 ranked Spring Valley visited East-West Stadium to take on Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears came out strong shutting down the Timberwolves on their opening drive. Gage Michael stood out at QB for the Polar Bears rushing for 210 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 104 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Alex Brophy had the hands of the night, catching both of Michael’s passes and turning them into touchdowns.

