HS Football Week 6 Highlights: Preston – 20 vs Lewis Co. – 12

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Next presidential debate canceled, third debate still planned
Broadway shutdown due to virus extended again until May 30
Oklahoma City castle up for auction with no reserve on Halloween
Video
NYT: President Trump plans ‘rally for hundreds’ outside White House on Saturday
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Next presidential debate canceled, third debate still planned
Top Stories
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Oct. 9
Ford Lincoln of Morgantown holds overstock sale
Monongalia County Health Department releases details on 2019 rabies vaccine effort
UPDATE: Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department releases coronavirus figures from testing event at RCB
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Humpday Deals
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Video
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
Video
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
HS Football Week 6 Highlights: Preston – 20 vs Lewis Co. – 12
High School Football Highlights
by:
Leah Schoolcraft
Posted:
Oct 9, 2020 / 11:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 9, 2020 / 11:32 PM EDT
High School Football Highlights
Big Impression - Week 6
Video
Best thing we saw tonight - Week 6
Video
Webster Co. vs Meadow Bridge - Week 6
Video
Catch of the Week - Week 6
Video
Coverage of the Week - Week 6
Video
Grafton vs Richwood - Week 6
Video
Preston vs Lewis County - Week 6
Video
First meeting between Elkins and Tygarts Valley
Video
Morgantown vs Wheeling Park - Week 6
Video
Richie Co. vs Moorefield - Week 6
Video
UHS vs Jefferson - Week 6
Video
Braxton Co. vs Nicholas Co. - Week 6
Video
Spring Valley vs Fairmont Sr - Week 6
Video
Gilmer Co vs Frontier - Week 5
Video
12SportsZone Twitter
Tweets by 12SportsZone
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
HS Football Week 6 Highlights: Fairmont Senior – 27 vs Spring Valley – 18
Video
Outbreaks reported at nursing homes in 8 north central WV counties
WVU Medicine employee is first nurse to die as a result of COVID-19 in W.Va.
Video
WV DHHR confirms 382 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths in Friday report
HS Football Week 6 Highlights: Elkins – 39 vs Tygarts Valley – 34
Video
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for Oct. 9
Tucker County chosen for Virgin Hyperloop Certification Center
Video
Upshur County man’s remains found nearly one year after going missing in Utah
WV Gov. Justice announces Mon County bars can reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 13
Video
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 6 Nominees
Video