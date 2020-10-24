Skip to content
HS Football Week 8 Highlights: East Hardy – 39 vs. Tucker Co. – 6
High School Football Highlights
by:
Leah Schoolcraft
Posted:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 23, 2020 / 11:47 PM EDT
High School Football Highlights
Tucker Co vs East Hardy - Week 8
Video
South Harrison vs St. Marys - Week 8
Video
Catch of the Week - Week 8
Video
Coverage of the Week - Week 8
Video
East Fairmont vs Hampshire - Week 8
Video
Morgantown vs Linsly - Week 8
Video
Best Thing We Saw - Week 8
Video
Canotton Valley vs Clay-Battelle - Week 8
Video
Pendleton vs Gilmer - Week 8
Video
Webster vs Braxton - Week 8
Video
RCB vs Grafton - Week 8
Video
Preston vs University - Week 8
Video
Lincoln vs Liberty - Week 8
Video
Fairmont Sr vs Lewis Co. - Week 8
Video
12SportsZone Twitter
Tweets by 12SportsZone
