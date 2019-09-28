Skip to content
Liberty @ Grafton Highlights Week 5, 2019
High School Football Highlights
by:
Leah Schoolcraft
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 11:20 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 11:20 PM EDT
High School Football Highlights
Mt. View @ Webster Co. Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Moorefield @ South Harrison Highlights, Week 5, 2019
Video
Glenville State College Catch of the Week: Week 5, 2019
Video
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week: Week 5, 2019
Video
Morgantown @ Linsly Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
BUHS @ Greenbrier East Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Elkins @ Philip Barbour Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Lewis Co. @ Preston Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Clay-Battelle @ Tygarts Valley Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Fairmont Senior @ University High School Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Liberty @ Grafton Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
North Marion @ Lincoln Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Bridgeport @ Robert C. Byrd Highlights Week 5, 2019
Video
Abbie Backenstoe live with UHS coach John Kelley
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
