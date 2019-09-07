Preston @ North Marion Highlights Week 2

Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Nutter Fort Primary students raise money for local cancer patient
Top Stories
Camden Creek Creations opens its doors in Weston
Black Heritage Festival features traveling art exhibit
WVU remembers two students who tragically lost their lives with bell ringing ceremony
USP Hazleton employee admits to assaulting inmate
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Nutter Fort Primary students raise money for local cancer patient
Top Stories
Camden Creek Creations opens its doors in Weston
Black Heritage Festival features traveling art exhibit
WVU remembers two students who tragically lost their lives with bell ringing ceremony
USP Hazleton employee admits to assaulting inmate
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
Roaming West Virginia: Harpers Ferry
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Gaines Diner
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 16 – 18
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Cats vs. Dogs – Cutest Pet Photo Contest
Watch
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Preston @ North Marion Highlights Week 2
High School Football Highlights
by:
Leah Schoolcraft
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 11:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 11:34 PM EDT
High School Football Highlights
Oak Glen @ Phillip Barbour Highlights Week 2
Video
Tygats Valley @ Tucker Co. Highlights Week 2
Video
Doddridge @ Tyler Cons. Highlights Week 2
Video
Lewis Co. @ Braxton Co. Highlights Week 2
Video
Meadow Bridge @ CBHS Highlights Week 2
Video
South Harrison @ Liberty Highlights Week 2
Video
Parkersburg South @ UHS Highlights Week 2
Video
Preston @ North Marion Highlights Week 2
Video
Elkins @ RCB Highlights Week 2
Video
Parkersburg Catholic @ Ritchie Co. Highlights Week 2
Video
Hannan @ Trinity Highlights Week 2
Video
Lincoln @ Fairmont Senior Highlights Week 2
Video
Morgantown @ Bridgeport Highlights Week 2
Video
Week 1 Highlights: PBHS v.s. Grafton
Video
12SportsZone Twitter
Tweets by 12SportsZone
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Deputies release name of woman killed in 4-vehicle accident in Monongalia County
Roaming West Virginia: Harpers Ferry
UPDATE: 1 man dead, suspect in custody after shooting in Harrison County
Man in custody in Randolph County after allegedly shaking infant
Contact Us
US weighs releasing name sought in Saudi 9/11 suit
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Harrison County man accused of holding another man hostage during 7-hour standoff incident
More than 24,000 pounds of beef recalled, deemed unfit for human consumption
Pop Culture and Comic Book Convention kicks off Saturday at Mylan Park