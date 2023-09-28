KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Woodrow Wilson Knights came to Kingwood and defeated the Preston Knights at home 50-13 in the 2023 Buckwheat Bowl on Sept. 28, 2023.
The Knights will be on a bye next week.
