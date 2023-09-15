BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Beallsville Blue Devils defeated the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees 34-31 on Sept. 15 in a week 4 high school football matchup
The Cee Bees will return next week to play Tygarts Valley.
by: Joey Rather
by: Joey Rather
