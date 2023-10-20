BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Belpre Bald Eagles defeated the Clay-Battelle CeeBees 31-13 on Oct. 20 in a week 9 high school football matchup.
The CeeBees play a neutral site game next week against Paden City.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Belpre Bald Eagles defeated the Clay-Battelle CeeBees 31-13 on Oct. 20 in a week 9 high school football matchup.
The CeeBees play a neutral site game next week against Paden City.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now