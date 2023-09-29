WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Indians defeated the Brooke Bruins by a score of 49-14 in a week 6 high school football matchup.
The Indians will return next week to play Parkersburg South.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Indians defeated the Brooke Bruins by a score of 49-14 in a week 6 high school football matchup.
The Indians will return next week to play Parkersburg South.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now