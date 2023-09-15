ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers defeated the Elkins Tigers 21-0 on Sept. 15 in a week 4 high school football matchup.
The Buccaneers will return next week to play Morgantown and the Tigers will play Philip Barbour.
by: Joey Rather
by: Joey Rather
