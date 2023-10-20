GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers defeated the Grafton Bearcats 41-6 on Oct. 20, 2023 in a week 9 high school football matchup.
The Buccaneers return next week to play Preston and the Bearcats will travel to play Frankfort.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers defeated the Grafton Bearcats 41-6 on Oct. 20, 2023 in a week 9 high school football matchup.
The Buccaneers return next week to play Preston and the Bearcats will travel to play Frankfort.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now