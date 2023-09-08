PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Philip Barbour Colts defeated the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers by a score of 35-14 in a week 3 high school football matchup.
The Colts will return next week to play Liberty and the Buccaneers will play Elkins.
