FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated the Elkins Tigers 42-8 on Oct. 13 in a week 8 high school football matchup.
The Polar Bears will be on a bye next week and the Tigers return home to play East Fairmont.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated the Elkins Tigers 42-8 on Oct. 13 in a week 8 high school football matchup.
The Polar Bears will be on a bye next week and the Tigers return home to play East Fairmont.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now