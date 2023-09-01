SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lincoln defeated the Elkins Tigers 41-0 at home in the week 2 high school football matchup.
Next week, Elkins faces off against the Lewis County Minutemen in Weston, and the Lincoln Cougars play the Grafton Bearcats.
by: Sam Kirk
