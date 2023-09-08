WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Doddridge County Bulldogs defeated the Gilmer County Titans by a score of 48-8 in a week 3 high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs return next week to play Ravenswood and Gilmer County will play Tucker County.
