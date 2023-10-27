CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Robert C. Byrd Eagles defeated the Liberty Mountaineers 26-20 on Oct. 27, 2023 in a week 10 high school football matchup.
The Eagles return home next week to play Elkins and the Mountaineers play North Marion.
