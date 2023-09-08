GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lincoln Cougars defeated the Grafton Bearcats by a score of 69-14 in a week 3 high school football matchup.
Lincoln will return next week to play Nicholas County and Grafton will play Hampshire.
