BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Meadow Bridge Wildcats defeated the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees 38-22 on Friday, Oct. 6 in a week 7 high school football matchup.
The Cee Bees head on the road next week to play Cameron.
by: Joey Rather
