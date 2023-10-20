GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Mohigans defeated the John Marshall Monarchs 48-0 on Oct. 20 in a week 9 high school football matchup.
The Mohigans head to University next week to play the Hawks.
