BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clay-Battelle CeeBees defeated the Paden City Wildcats 40-28 on Oct. 27, 2023 in a week 10 high school football matchup.
The CeeBees return home next week to play Magnolia.
