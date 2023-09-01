MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Parkersburg South Patriots defeated the University Hawks by a score of 72-34 during a week 2 high school football matchup.
University will head on the road next week to take on Brooke.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Parkersburg South Patriots defeated the University Hawks by a score of 72-34 during a week 2 high school football matchup.
University will head on the road next week to take on Brooke.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>