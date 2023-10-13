BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Indians defeated the Preston Knights 52-7 on Oct. 13 in a week 8 high school football matchup.
The Indians are on a bye next week and the Knights return home to play University.
