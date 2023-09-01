RACHEL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The North Marion Huskies defeated the Preston Knights by a score of 27-0 on Friday, Sept. 1 in a week 2 high school football matchup.
North Marion will be on a bye next week and Preston will take on Fairmont Senior.
