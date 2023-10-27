LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The South Harrison Hawks defeated the Ravenswood Red Devils 26-12 on Oct. 27, 2023 in a week 10 high school football matchup.
The Hawks return home next week to play Gilmer County.
