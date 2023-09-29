MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs defeated the Richwood Lumberjacks by a score of 25-24 in a week 6 high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs will head on the road next week to play Pendleton County.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
MILL CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygarts Valley Bulldogs defeated the Richwood Lumberjacks by a score of 25-24 in a week 6 high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs will head on the road next week to play Pendleton County.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now