GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a close game at the half, Gilmer County (2-0) pulled away to defeat Ritchie County (0-2) with a final score of 54-20 in week 2 of north central West Virginia high school football.

Next week, the Titans will play the Doddridge County Bulldogs, and the Rebels will face the South Harrison Hawks.