LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Ritchie County Rebels defeated the South Harrison Hawks by a score of 34-32 in a week 3 high school football matchup.
The Rebels return next week to take on Williamstown at home and the Hawks will be on a bye.
