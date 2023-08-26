KEYSER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Keyser Golden Tornado defeated the Robert C. Byrd Eagles 28-0 on Friday, Aug. 25.
Sports Highlights
High School Football Highlights
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
KEYSER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Keyser Golden Tornado defeated the Robert C. Byrd Eagles 28-0 on Friday, Aug. 25.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>