KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Preston Knights defeated the Robert C. Byrd Eagles 20-14 on Sept. 15 in a week 4 high school football matchup.
The Eagles return next week to play Bridgeport and the Knights play East Fairmont.
