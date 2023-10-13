MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Spring Mills Cardinals defeated the University Hawks 49-14 on Oct. 13 in a week 8 high school football matchup.
The Hawks head on the road next week to play Preston.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Spring Mills Cardinals defeated the University Hawks 49-14 on Oct. 13 in a week 8 high school football matchup.
The Hawks head on the road next week to play Preston.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now