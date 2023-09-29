BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The University Hawks defeated the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers by a score of 42-12 in a week 6 high school football matchup.
The Hawks will be on a bye next week and the Buccaneers return at home to play Lewis County.
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
by: Joey Rather
Posted:
Updated:
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The University Hawks defeated the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers by a score of 42-12 in a week 6 high school football matchup.
The Hawks will be on a bye next week and the Buccaneers return at home to play Lewis County.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now