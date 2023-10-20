GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Wirt County Tigers defeated the Gilmer County Titans 22-20 on Oct. 20 in a week 9 high school football matchup.
The Titans return home next week to play Wahama.
by: Joey Rather
by: Joey Rather
