ONA, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Indians knocked the Cabell Midland Scarlett Knights out of the playoffs in a 41-21 victory on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
The Indians head on the road once again next week to play Princeton.
by: Joey Rather
by: Joey Rather
