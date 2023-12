WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears defeated the North Marion Huskies in the 2023 West Virginia AA Championship game by a score of 49-48.

Neither team led by more than 7 for the entire game which was decided by a single point when North Marion failed to convert a 2-point conversion play.

With this win, Fairmont Senior gets their all-time seventh championship victory, tying East Bank and Weirton-Madonna.