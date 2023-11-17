FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears knocked the Philip Barbour Colts out of the playoffs in a 42-0 victory at home on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
The Polar Bears will return home next week to play Independence in the semifinals.
by: Joey Rather
