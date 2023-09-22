CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport defeated Robert C. Byrd High School in week 5 of high school football with a final score of 56-0.
Next week, Bridgeport is scheduled to play Brooke, and RCB will take on Oak Glen.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport defeated Robert C. Byrd High School in week 5 of high school football with a final score of 56-0.
Next week, Bridgeport is scheduled to play Brooke, and RCB will take on Oak Glen.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now