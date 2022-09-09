MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – University (2-1) defeated Brooke by a final score of 43-12.
University High School faces Wheeling Park next week.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
