BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport (1-0) defeated Buckhannon Upshur (0-1) by a final score of 63-7.
Buckhannon Upshur faces Ripley next week while Bridgeport is set to take on Morgantown.
by: Sam Kirk
