MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – University (4-2) defeated Buckhannon-Upshur (2-3) with a final score of 49-7.
Next week, University will face Albert Gallatin (PA), and Buckhannon Upshur take on Lewis County.
by: Sam Kirk
