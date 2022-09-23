ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) -Doddridge County (4-0) defeated Ritchie County (0-4) by a final score of 32-0.
Doddridge will play Wirt County next week, and Ritchie is set to face Ravenswood.
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
by: Sam Kirk, Christian Meffert
Posted:
Updated:
ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) -Doddridge County (4-0) defeated Ritchie County (0-4) by a final score of 32-0.
Doddridge will play Wirt County next week, and Ritchie is set to face Ravenswood.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now