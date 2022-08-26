LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) – Doddridge County (1-0) defeated South Harrison (0-1) by a final score of 25-6.
Doddridge County faces Tyler Consolidated next week while South Harrison is set to take on Liberty.
by: Sam Kirk
Posted:
Updated:
